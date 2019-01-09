Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Randgold Resources Ltd. (GOLD) Lifted by Desjardins

Randgold Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOLD) – Analysts at Desjardins raised their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Randgold Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 7th. Desjardins analyst J. Wolfson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. Desjardins also issued estimates for Randgold Resources’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GOLD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Randgold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Randgold Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Randgold Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Randgold Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Randgold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Randgold Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GOLD opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of -0.23. Randgold Resources has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $15.52.

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Randgold Resources had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 6.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Randgold Resources by 69.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,028,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,097,000 after acquiring an additional 828,938 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Randgold Resources by 10.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,242,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,730,000 after acquiring an additional 307,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Randgold Resources by 13.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,238,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,907,000 after acquiring an additional 266,142 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Randgold Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $13,064,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Randgold Resources by 43.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 443,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,311,000 after acquiring an additional 133,961 shares during the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Randgold Resources

Randgold Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold deposits. Its projects include the following: Loulo-Gounkoto complex, Morila gold mine, Tongon gold mine, Kibali gold mine, and Massawa. The company was founded in August 1995 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

