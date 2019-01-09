Q2 2019 Earnings Estimate for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FBHS. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

FBHS stock opened at $40.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $35.27 and a 12 month high of $73.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 20.95%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robecosam AG raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 46.6% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 637,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,934,000 after purchasing an additional 202,615 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 12.4% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 70,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 287.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 87,539 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,451,000 after purchasing an additional 110,464 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.