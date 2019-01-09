Q3 2019 Earnings Forecast for Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Issued By B. Riley

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Comerica in a report released on Tuesday, January 8th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.16. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $8.00 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

CMA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Comerica from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Comerica from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus assumed coverage on Comerica in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Comerica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Comerica from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.09.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $72.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comerica has a 1-year low of $63.69 and a 1-year high of $102.66.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.72 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 83.8% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth about $206,000. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

