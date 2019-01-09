Q4 2018 Earnings Estimate for Altria Group Inc (MO) Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altria Group in a report released on Monday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.92. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $4.20 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Altria Group’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Bank of America set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

Altria Group stock opened at $49.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $46.49 and a twelve month high of $71.86.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.13% and a return on equity of 48.31%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth $103,000. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,246,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 445.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 94.67%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

