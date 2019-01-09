Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Emerge Energy Services LP Cut by Piper Jaffray Companies (EMES)

Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE:EMES) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for Emerge Energy Services in a report issued on Wednesday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Watson now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.24). Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Emerge Energy Services’ Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.85 million. Emerge Energy Services had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EMES. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Emerge Energy Services in a report on Saturday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerge Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Seaport Global Securities set a $4.00 price target on Emerge Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Emerge Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley set a $2.00 price target on Emerge Energy Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

NYSE EMES opened at $2.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.80 million, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Emerge Energy Services has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $10.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Emerge Energy Services stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE:EMES) by 88.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.06% of Emerge Energy Services worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerge Energy Services Company Profile

Emerge Energy Services LP, through its subsidiary, Superior Silica Sands LLC, operates an energy services company in the United States. It engages in mining, producing, and distributing silica sand, which is a primary input for the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. The company serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing.

