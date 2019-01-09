QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Takes $1.30 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 145,154 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,750,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 65,346 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 12.6% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,088 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 101,695 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 12.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 497,344 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,553,000 after buying an additional 53,547 shares in the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Scotiabank set a $62.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.02.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $58.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.50% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.44%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

