Quaterra Resources (QTRRF) vs. Southern Copper (SCCO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Quaterra Resources (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) and Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Quaterra Resources and Southern Copper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quaterra Resources N/A -3.48% -3.33% Southern Copper 13.24% 14.97% 6.86%

Volatility & Risk

Quaterra Resources has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern Copper has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Quaterra Resources and Southern Copper’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quaterra Resources N/A N/A -$1.24 million N/A N/A Southern Copper $6.65 billion 3.68 $728.50 million N/A N/A

Southern Copper has higher revenue and earnings than Quaterra Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Quaterra Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Southern Copper shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Southern Copper shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Southern Copper pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Quaterra Resources does not pay a dividend. Southern Copper has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Quaterra Resources and Southern Copper, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quaterra Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern Copper 5 4 1 0 1.60

Southern Copper has a consensus target price of $40.96, suggesting a potential upside of 29.12%. Given Southern Copper’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Southern Copper is more favorable than Quaterra Resources.

Summary

Southern Copper beats Quaterra Resources on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quaterra Resources Company Profile

Quaterra Resources Inc. operates as a copper exploration and development company primarily in North America. It holds 100% interests in the MacArthur, Yerington, Bear, and Wassuk copper properties located in the Yerington District, Nevada, as well as an option to acquire a 90% interest in the Groundhog copper prospect covering 40,000 acres located to the southwest of Anchorage, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Aquaterre Mineral Development Ltd. and changed its name to Quaterra Resources Inc. in October 1997. Quaterra Resources Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead. It operates the Toquepala and Cuajone open-pit mines, and a smelter and refinery in Peru; and La Caridad, an open-pit copper mine, as well as a copper ore concentrator, a SX-EW plant, a smelter, refinery, and a rod plant. The company also operates Buenavista, an open-pit copper mine, as well as two copper concentrators and three SX-EW plants in Mexico. In addition, it operates five underground mines that produce zinc, lead, copper, silver, and gold; a coal mine that produces coal and coke; and a zinc refinery. It has interests in 44,182 hectares of exploration concessions in Peru; 148,122 hectares of exploration concessions in Mexico; 64,899 hectares of exploration concessions in Argentina; 36,387 hectares of exploration concessions in Chile; and 7,298 hectares of exploration concessions in Ecuador. The company was founded in 1952 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona. Southern Copper Corporation is a subsidiary of Americas Mining Corporation.

