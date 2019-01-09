Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 on January 30th

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Quest Diagnostics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Quest Diagnostics has a payout ratio of 32.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to earn $6.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

NYSE:DGX opened at $84.23 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $78.95 and a twelve month high of $116.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Argus set a $120.00 price objective on Quest Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.81.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

