Quidel Co. (QDEL) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,929,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,702 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned 0.07% of Quidel worth $190,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quidel by 383.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Quidel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Quidel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Quidel by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Quidel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Quidel alerts:

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $48.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $77.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -698.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. Quidel had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 130.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Quidel news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 18,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $1,103,078.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,538,057.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 7,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $469,826.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,629,603. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $2,495,555 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Quidel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Quidel in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/quidel-co-qdel-shares-bought-by-vanguard-group-inc.html.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus products point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Read More: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.