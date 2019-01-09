Quidel Co. to Post FY2018 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (QDEL)

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quidel in a research report issued on Monday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst W. Quirk now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.69. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Quidel’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quidel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Quidel to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $48.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -698.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. Quidel has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $77.63.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.09 million. Quidel had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quidel by 383.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Quidel in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Quidel in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Quidel by 55.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 18,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $1,103,078.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,538,057.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 7,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $469,826.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,629,603. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,555. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus products point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

