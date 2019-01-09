Quidel (QDEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Quidel Corp. discovers, develops, manufactures and markets point-of-care, rapid diagnostic tests for detection of medical conditions and illnesses. These products provide accurate, rapid and cost-effective diagnostic information for acute and chronic conditions that affect women’s health throughout the phases of their lives including reproductive status, pregnancy management and osteoporosis. Quidel also provides point-of-care diagnostics for infectious diseases, including influenza A and B, strep throat, H. pylori infection, chlamydia and infectious mononucleosis. “

Get Quidel alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Quidel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Quidel from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Quidel in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Quidel from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Quidel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Quidel has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of QDEL stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,298. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Quidel has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $77.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -708.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.09 million. Quidel had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 25.63%. Quidel’s quarterly revenue was up 130.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Quidel will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quidel news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 7,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $469,826.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,530 shares in the company, valued at $19,629,603. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 18,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $1,103,078.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,538,057.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,555. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 15.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 423,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,136,000 after purchasing an additional 56,538 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 26.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 4.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel during the third quarter worth approximately $689,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 17.5% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 449,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,302,000 after purchasing an additional 67,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus products point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Featured Article: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quidel (QDEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.