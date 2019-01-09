Quiz (QUIZ) Trading Up 13.1%

Quiz Plc (LON:QUIZ) was up 13.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 36.98 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.46). Approximately 707,072 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 314,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.95 ($0.40).

Several research analysts have recently commented on QUIZ shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Quiz in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Quiz in a research note on Thursday, October 18th.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%.

About Quiz (LON:QUIZ)

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design and retail of ladies fashion clothing, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear, eveningwear, and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 year olds. It also provides menswear, such as shirts, blazers, denim, trousers, and smart outfits under the QUIZMAN brand name; and bags and jewelleries.

