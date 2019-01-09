RadNet (RDNT) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

RadNet stock opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. RadNet has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $515.05 million, a PE ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $242.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that RadNet will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $188,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 574,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,215,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $63,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 569,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,214,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $407,950 in the last ninety days. 7.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RadNet by 21.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,089,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,499,000 after buying an additional 537,422 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in RadNet by 20.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,414,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,222,000 after buying an additional 413,312 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in RadNet by 46.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,105,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,692,000 after buying an additional 670,255 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in RadNet by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,669,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,134,000 after buying an additional 23,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RadNet by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,669,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,134,000 after buying an additional 23,602 shares in the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

