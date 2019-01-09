Ralph Lauren (RL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ralph Lauren surpassed the industry in the past year backed by a robust surprise history. Second-quarter fiscal 2019 marked its 15th straight earnings beat driven by significant progress on the Next Great Chapter strategic growth plan. Moreover, sales topped estimates for the third consecutive quarter driven by double-digit top-line growth in Asia and sequential improvements in North America and Europe. Management remains confident of its performance, based on efforts to focus on consumer demands; elevate and energize brands; and balance growth and productivity. Despite improvements, the North America segment continues to suffer due to soft in-store traffic and a challenging wholesale business. The company projects challenging revenues for the North America wholesale business in second-half fiscal 2019 due to the timing of off-price shipments. Additionally, currency headwinds are likely to impact revenue growth throughout fiscal 2019.”

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

RL has been the topic of several other reports. Nomura set a $125.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $139.00 to $126.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.19.

Shares of RL traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,557. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $95.63 and a 1-year high of $147.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.10. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 41.46%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 78,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 137,708 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,941,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 69,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ralph Lauren (RL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.