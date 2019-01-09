Range Resources (RRC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

RRC has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley set a $21.00 target price on shares of Range Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.21.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Shares of RRC stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Range Resources had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $811.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 26.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,759,391 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $330,575,000 after buying an additional 4,132,913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 6,602.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 787,040 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,372,000 after buying an additional 775,298 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 72.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,776,248 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,179,000 after buying an additional 745,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 34.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,521,453 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $42,184,000 after buying an additional 640,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 29.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,380,486 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,447,000 after buying an additional 538,109 shares in the last quarter.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.