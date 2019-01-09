Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ: PTEN):

1/5/2019 – Patterson-UTI Energy was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/2/2019 – Patterson-UTI Energy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/20/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy was given a new $18.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $19.00.

12/19/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/10/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/1/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy Inc alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $867.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 5th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Curtis W. Huff purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,902.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 122.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Pressure Pumping. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Further Reading: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.