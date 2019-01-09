Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Red Robin’s efforts to improve sales and regain market share via efficient menu innovation, focus on increasing service speed, effective marketing strategy and remodeling programs bode well. Particularly, focus on value offerings and a growing off-premise, online ordering business combines to ensure that Red Robin remains affordable. However, soft comparable restaurant sales and weakness in dine-in traffic is a major concern. Soft comps and high cost of sales, as well as operating expenses, are hurting Red Robin’s margins. Given the softness in its earnings in the recent quarters, the company lowered its EPS guidance for 2018. Moreover, earnings estimate for 2018 have been stable over the past month, reflecting analysts’ concern surrounding its future earnings potential. It is plagued with increased competition from other prominent restaurant chains. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past three months.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.36.

NASDAQ RRGB traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.62. 4,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,520. The company has a market capitalization of $374.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $67.10.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.11 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 0.95%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRGB. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 480 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 86 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 15 states.

