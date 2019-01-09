Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 2,669 Shares of National Western Life Group Inc (NWLI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 42.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in National Western Life Group in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in National Western Life Group in the second quarter worth about $120,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of National Western Life Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised National Western Life Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

NWLI opened at $298.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.20. National Western Life Group Inc has a twelve month low of $260.64 and a twelve month high of $343.22.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $9.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $225.44 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 17.28%.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

