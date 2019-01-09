Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $8.05 Million Holdings in Star Group LP (SGU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 823,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 86,725 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Star Group worth $8,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Star Group during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Group in the third quarter worth about $192,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Star Group by 24.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Star Group by 19.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 67,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Star Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 660,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 89,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SGU opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.54 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.17. Star Group LP has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers ancillary home services, including home security and plumbing. As of September 30, 2017, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 455,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

