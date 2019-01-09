Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $8.19 Million in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA) Stock

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 354,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,186,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.20% of Sabra Health Care REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 91.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter valued at $507,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,731,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,360,000 after purchasing an additional 84,833 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 19.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.64 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 61.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Citigroup set a $18.00 price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/renaissance-technologies-llc-invests-8-19-million-in-sabra-health-care-reit-inc-sbra-stock.html.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of September 30, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 487 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 350 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 91 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 24 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan, (iv) one pre-development loan and (v) 17 other loans), 11 preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Featured Article: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.