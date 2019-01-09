Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 77,200 Shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 369,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $7,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Cannae during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Cannae during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Cannae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Cannae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Cannae during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cannae news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.97 per share, with a total value of $449,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 45,000 shares of company stock worth $792,950. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNNE opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12. Cannae Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $293.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Cannae’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cannae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Cannae from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

