Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cadence Bancorp’s FY2018 Earnings (CADE)

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Cadence Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Rabatin forecasts that the company will earn $2.09 per share for the year. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $122.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.97 million. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 25.78%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cadence Bancorp from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens set a $34.00 price target on Cadence Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cadence Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

CADE stock opened at $17.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.41. Cadence Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, insider Jerry W. Powell acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.49 per share, with a total value of $81,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William B. Harrison, Jr. acquired 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $499,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,760.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 147,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 48.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 25.5% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 106.7% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 104.7% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Cadence Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

