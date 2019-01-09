Research Analysts Offer Predictions for U.S. Bancorp’s Q1 2019 Earnings (USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush set a $58.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.91.

USB stock opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.14 and a 1-year high of $58.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,832,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $984,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 149,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,502,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,148,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,503,000 after buying an additional 243,361 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 155,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,801,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman John R. Elmore sold 19,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $1,040,610.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,091.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 183,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $9,709,653.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 892,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,258,775.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,073 shares of company stock worth $13,383,882 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

