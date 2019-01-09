Research Analysts Set Expectations for Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – SunTrust Banks increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued on Monday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $2.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.10. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Loop Capital set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.92.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $97.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.00. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $81.16 and a 52 week high of $117.70.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 72.47%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,005.9% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian C. Rogers bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $880,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

