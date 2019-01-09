Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 9th (AQB, ARGKF, ARVN, ASGN, ASM, ASUR, AT, AUPH, AUTO, AVYA)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, January 9th:

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on enhancing productivity in aquaculture. The company operates primarily in Maynard, Massachusetts and Fortune, Prince Edward Island. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is based in Maynard, United States. “

Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Aggreko plc provides rental solutions to energy sector primarily of power generation and temperature control equipments. Its power generation rental solutions include generators, gas generators, transformers, load banks, fuel tanks, and electrical distribution equipment, as well as power accessories. Temperature control equipments include: chillers, cooling towers, air conditioners, spot coolers, air handlers, heaters, heat exchangers, and temperature accessories. The Company also provides dehumidifiers; and oil-free air solutions, including air compressor, air dryer, after coolers, and air accessories, as well as offers risk management solutions. Cooling equipments include supplemental cooling, thermal discharge cooling, cooling tower repair, contingency plan, emergency cooling, and cooling tower accessories. The Company also offers event services and process services. Aggreko plc is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $66.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services primarily in the technology, creative/digital, engineering, life sciences and government sectors. ASGN Incorporated, formerly known as On Assignment Inc., is based California, United States. “

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is engaged in exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver along with gold, copper and lead. Its properties are mainly located in British Columbia, the Yukon Territory, Mexico and Canada. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Asure Software Inc., formerly Forgent Networks, Inc., is a provider of Web-based workforce management solutions. It offers Web-based workforce management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environment, as well as their human resource and payroll processes. The Company offers its workforce management solutions under two product lines: NetSimplicity and iEmployee. Asure’s suite includes products to optimize workforce time and attendance tracking, benefits enrollment and tracking, pay stubs and W2 documentation, expense management, meeting and event management, and asset tracking. The company delivers easy-to-use, easy-to-deploy software products that serve small and medium-sized organizations and divisions of Fortune and Global 1000 enterprises. It focuses on developing products that deliver enterprise-class productivity enhancements at an affordable price such that any size organization can enjoy the benefits of its solutions. “

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Atlantic Power Corporation is an independent electric power producer that owns interests in a diversified portfolio of independent, non-utility power generation projects and one transmission line situated in major U.S. markets. “

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AutoWeb, Inc. provides consumer leads and associated marketing services primarily to automotive dealers and manufacturers throughout the United States. It also provides consumers with robust and original online automotive content. AutoWeb Inc., formerly known as Autobytel Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, CA. “

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $8.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Kilmarnock, Virginia. The Company conducts substantially all of its operations through its subsidiaries, Bank of Lancaster (the Bank) and Bay Trust Company (the Trust Company). Bank of Lancaster provides individual and commercial customers with a full range of services, including commercial and consumer deposit accounts and loans, credit cards, automated teller machines and other traditional banking services. In addition, the Bank offers investment services, including financial planning, securities brokerage, and insurance products through Investment Advantage. Bay Trust provides management services for personal and corporate trusts, including estate planning, estate settlement and trust administration. Bay Trust also offers financial planning, investment services, management of IRAs and other investment accounts. “

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors. “

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $8.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Brightcove Inc. is engaged in providing cloud content services for publishing and distributing professional digital media. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, an online video platform and Brightcove App Cloud, a software application development and management platform. The Company provides its solutions to media, retail, technology, financial services companies, governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Brightcove Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is an operator of international and bilingual K-12 schools primarily in China. The Company provides bilingual, kindergarten, training and other educational services. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is based in Foshan, China. “

CIBC began coverage on shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG). CIBC issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock.

