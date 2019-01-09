Reviewing Banc of California (BANC) & Akbank T.A.S. (AKBTY)

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) and Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Banc of California has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akbank T.A.S. has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Banc of California and Akbank T.A.S., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banc of California 1 2 2 0 2.20 Akbank T.A.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banc of California currently has a consensus price target of $19.75, indicating a potential upside of 38.89%. Given Banc of California’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Banc of California is more favorable than Akbank T.A.S..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Akbank T.A.S. shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of Banc of California shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Banc of California pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Akbank T.A.S. pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Banc of California pays out 63.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banc of California has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banc of California and Akbank T.A.S.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banc of California $501.02 million 1.44 $57.70 million $0.82 17.34 Akbank T.A.S. $7.51 billion 0.67 $1.65 billion N/A N/A

Akbank T.A.S. has higher revenue and earnings than Banc of California.

Profitability

This table compares Banc of California and Akbank T.A.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banc of California 10.47% 8.38% 0.59% Akbank T.A.S. 19.89% 15.27% 1.81%

Summary

Akbank T.A.S. beats Banc of California on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposits consist of checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and consumer loan products include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, multi-family loans, small business administration (SBA) guaranteed business loans, construction and renovation loans, single family residential mortgage loans, warehouse loans, asset-insurance-or security backed loans, home equity lines of credit, consumer and business lines of credit, home equity loans, and other consumer loans. It also invests in SBA loan pool securities, mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds, and collateralized loan obligations. In addition, the company offers automated bill payment, cash and treasury management, foreign exchange, interest rate swaps, card payment services, remote and mobile deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfer, direct deposit services, and safe deposit boxes, as well as Internet banking services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 34 branches in San Diego, Orange, Santa Barbara, and Los Angeles counties in California. The company was formerly known as First PacTrust Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Banc of California, Inc. in July 2013. Banc of California, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

About Akbank T.A.S.

Akbank T.A.S. provides various banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Consumer Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, and Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's consumer banking services comprise deposit accounts, consumer loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfers, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking. It also offers services to corporate and commercial customers that include Turkish Lira (TL) and foreign currency denominated working capital loans, foreign trade financing, derivative instruments for hedging purposes of foreign currency and interest risk, letters of credit, foreign currency trading, corporate finance, and deposit and cash management services, as well as project finance loans. In addition, the company engages in treasury activities consisting of TL and foreign currency spot and forward transactions, treasury and government bonds, Eurobonds, and private sector bond transactions, as well as derivative trading activities; marketing and pricing activities related treasury products; and the provision of long-term funding services, creating funding facility that reflects country risk, diversifying funding resources, and creating a base of international investors. Further, it engages in leasing activities. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 800 branches in Turkey and 1 branch internationally. Akbank T.A.S. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

