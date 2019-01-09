Reviewing Smith & Nephew (SNN) & NanoVibronix (NAOV)

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) and NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Smith & Nephew has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NanoVibronix has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Smith & Nephew and NanoVibronix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith & Nephew 0 4 2 0 2.33 NanoVibronix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.29%. Given Smith & Nephew’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Smith & Nephew is more favorable than NanoVibronix.

Dividends

Smith & Nephew pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. NanoVibronix does not pay a dividend. Smith & Nephew pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Smith & Nephew and NanoVibronix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith & Nephew $4.77 billion 3.37 $767.00 million $1.90 19.34 NanoVibronix $240,000.00 52.76 -$4.96 million N/A N/A

Smith & Nephew has higher revenue and earnings than NanoVibronix.

Profitability

This table compares Smith & Nephew and NanoVibronix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith & Nephew N/A N/A N/A NanoVibronix -1,380.78% -180.81% -127.54%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.0% of Smith & Nephew shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of NanoVibronix shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Smith & Nephew shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of NanoVibronix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Smith & Nephew beats NanoVibronix on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder. It also provides arthroscopic enabling technologies for healthcare providers comprising fluid management equipment for surgical access, high definition cameras, digital image capture, scopes, light sources, and monitors to assist with visualization inside the joints, radio frequency, electromechanical and mechanical tissue resection devices, and hand instruments for removing damaged tissue. In addition, the company offers trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; robotics-assisted surgery, various products, and technologies to assist in surgical treatment of the ear, nose, and throat; knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; and hip implant products for the reconstruction of hip joints. Further, it provides advanced wound care products for the treatment and prevention of acute and chronic wounds, which comprise leg, diabetic and pressure ulcers, burns, and post-operative wounds; advanced wound bioactives, including biologics and other bioactive technologies for debridement and dermal repair/regeneration; and advanced wound devices, such as traditional and single-use negative pressure wound therapy and hydrosurgery systems. The company primarily serves the providers of medical and surgical treatments and services. Smith & Nephew plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About NanoVibronix

NanoVibronix, Inc., through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing. The company sells its products in the United States, Israel, Europe, India, and internationally through distributor agreements. NanoVibronix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Elmsford, New York.

