Richard (Dick) Keevers Buys 1,290,000 Shares of Renascor Resources Ltd (RNU) Stock

Renascor Resources Ltd (ASX:RNU) insider Richard (Dick) Keevers purchased 1,290,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,640.00 ($14,638.30).

Shares of Renascor Resources stock remained flat at $A$0.02 ($0.01) on Wednesday. 544,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,750,000. Renascor Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of A$0.05 ($0.04).

About Renascor Resources

Renascor Resources Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for graphite, copper, gold, uranium, and other minerals. Its focus project is the Siviour graphite project located in Eyre Peninsula, South Australia. The company was formerly known as Renaissance Uranium Limited and changed its name to Renascor Resources Limited in December 2013.

