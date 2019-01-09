Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company that discovers and develops novel, small-molecule drugs for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, cancer and viral diseases. Its goal is to file one new investigative new drug application in a significant indication each year. The Company’s pioneering research focuses on intracellular signaling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms. Rigel’s productivity has resulted in strategic collaborations with large pharmaceutical partners to develop and market our product candidates. We have product development programs in inflammatory/autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, thrombocytopenia, and asthma and allergy, as well as in cancer. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of RIGL stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $2.36. 158,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025,680. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $393.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 million. On average, analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nelson Cabatuan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,537,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,440,000 after buying an additional 2,448,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,392,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,498 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,958,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,710,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,718 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Ventures Inc increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Ventures Inc now owns 3,260,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 988,204 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and immunoglobulin a nephropathy.

