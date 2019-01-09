Rite Aid (RAD) Shares Up 9.1%

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) shot up 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. 16,512,984 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 16,030,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RAD shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Loop Capital set a $1.00 target price on Rite Aid and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.00 target price on Rite Aid and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $826.49 million, a P/E ratio of -41.09 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAD. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Rite Aid by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,096,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 30,154 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Rite Aid by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,522,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,099 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Rite Aid by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 133,800 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Rite Aid by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,129,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Rite Aid by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,889,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

