RIVERNORTH DO/COM (OPP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18

RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1833 per share on Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 13th. This is a boost from RIVERNORTH DO/COM’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

NYSE OPP opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. RIVERNORTH DO/COM has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $18.59.

In related news, President Patrick W. Galley purchased 7,333 shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $112,414.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About RIVERNORTH DO/COM

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

