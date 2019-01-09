Robert D. Ravener Sells 32,492 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (DG) Stock

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 32,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.63, for a total transaction of $3,627,081.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,718,060.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DG traded up $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.50. 3,045,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,795,829. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $85.54 and a one year high of $118.45.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

DG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 target price on shares of Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DG. FMR LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 10.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,506,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,965,000 after buying an additional 523,870 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Dollar General by 33.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 9.7% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Dollar General by 27.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 28,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

