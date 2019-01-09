Rocket Internet (RKET) PT Set at €21.00 by Bank of America

Rocket Internet (FRA:RKET) has been assigned a €21.00 ($24.42) target price by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price target on shares of Rocket Internet in a report on Monday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.60 ($34.42) price target on shares of Rocket Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Rocket Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Barclays set a €29.40 ($34.19) price target on shares of Rocket Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of Rocket Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €30.77 ($35.78).

Shares of Rocket Internet stock opened at €21.32 ($24.79) on Monday. Rocket Internet has a 1-year low of €15.17 ($17.64) and a 1-year high of €26.14 ($30.40).

Rocket Internet SE is an incubator, private equity, and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, early-stage, growth capital, late venture, later stage, and start-ups. The firm seeks to make investments in Internet companies with a focus on online and mobile retail services. It prefers to invest in technology and Internet-based companies with a focus on financial technology, software, food and groceries which includes individualized fresh food at home and online food delivery, fashion which includes emerging markets online fashion, general merchandise which includes emerging markets online retail as well as marketplaces for online merchandise, home and living which includes international home and living ecommerce, travel including online and mobile travel bookings, mobile data services, package holidays with transfer, regional internet groups, and new businesses and investments.

