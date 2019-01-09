Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,792,082 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Rogers Communications comprises 1.8% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $142,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 231.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the third quarter valued at $201,000. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RCI traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $53.89. 13,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,760. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $54.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 11th were paid a $0.3695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 10th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCI. Zacks Investment Research raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Edward Jones cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.67 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial raised Rogers Communications from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Desjardins cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. The company's Wireless segment offers wireless telecommunications services to consumers and businesses under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications. This segment distributes its products through independent dealer networks, company-owned retail stores, retail chains and convenience stores, e-commerce sites, call centers and outbound telemarketing, and other distribution channels.

