Ronald P. Erickson Acquires 100,000 Shares of Know Labs Inc (KNWN) Stock

Know Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Chairman Ronald P. Erickson purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.17 per share, for a total transaction of $17,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

KNWN opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. Know Labs Inc has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $5.75.

About Know Labs

Know Labs, Inc, develops, markets, and sells proprietary technology solution for authenticating or diagnosing substances or materials. Its proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilizes electromagnetic energy along the electromagnetic spectrum to perform analytics, which allow the user to identify, authenticate, and diagnose materials and substances.

