Roofs 24 Hour Volume Tops $0.00 (ROOFS)

Roofs (CURRENCY:ROOFS) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Roofs has a market cap of $16,758.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Roofs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Roofs coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Roofs has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Roofs alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009067 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003037 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025223 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.93 or 0.02154955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00164138 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00232276 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024885 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000114 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025007 BTC.

Roofs Coin Profile

Roofs’ total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 coins. Roofs’ official message board is bitcoingarden.org/forum/index.php?topic=18152.0. The official website for Roofs is www.roofs.business. Roofs’ official Twitter account is @Roofs9.

Roofs Coin Trading

Roofs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Roofs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Roofs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Roofs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Roofs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Roofs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.