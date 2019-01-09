Rotork (ROR) Upgraded at Bank of America

Rotork (LON:ROR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 240 ($3.14). Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Rotork from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Rotork from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 315 ($4.12) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rotork from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 296 ($3.87) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Rotork to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 313.39 ($4.09).

Shares of ROR opened at GBX 260.70 ($3.41) on Wednesday. Rotork has a 12-month low of GBX 221.30 ($2.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 306.80 ($4.01).

In related news, insider Gary Bullard acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of £10,440 ($13,641.71).

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

