Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Surge Energy (SGY) Price Target to C$2.50

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SGY. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Friday, September 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Surge Energy from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Surge Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.11.

Surge Energy stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,564. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.50. Surge Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.31 and a 12 month high of C$2.76.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$91.04 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Surge Energy will post 0.140000007567568 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -508.76%.

In other Surge Energy news, insider James Leigh Stannard bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,500.00. Insiders bought a total of 112,500 shares of company stock worth $202,440 in the last quarter.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in western Canada. The company holds interests in the Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta; the Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake, in northwestern Alberta; and the Nevis property located to the east of Red Deer, Alberta.

