Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Enquest (ENQ) to Underperform

Enquest (LON:ENQ) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday. They currently have a GBX 15 ($0.20) price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 55 ($0.72). Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 34.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Enquest in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Enquest from GBX 44 ($0.57) to GBX 37 ($0.48) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Enquest to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 30.40 ($0.40).

Shares of Enquest stock opened at GBX 22.80 ($0.30) on Monday. Enquest has a 12-month low of GBX 22.50 ($0.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 47.25 ($0.62).

In related news, insider Amjad Bseisu acquired 1,259,493 shares of Enquest stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £289,683.39 ($378,522.66).

EnQuest PLC, an oil and gas development and production company, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf and Malaysia. The company operates through North Sea and Malaysia segments. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, and Alma/Galia; and in the Kraken development, and a non-operated interest in the Alba producing oil field, as well as the PM8/Seligi production sharing contract and the Tanjong Baram risk services contract in Malaysia.

