Royal Gold, Inc (RGLD) Position Boosted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.16% of Royal Gold worth $7,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,251,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 537,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,880,000 after buying an additional 143,400 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 703,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,239,000 after buying an additional 128,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Royal Gold by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,138,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $627,153,000 after buying an additional 121,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in Royal Gold by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 15,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 60,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $84.88 on Wednesday. Royal Gold, Inc has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.13.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). Royal Gold had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RGLD shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. TD Securities lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

