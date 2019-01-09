RPC, Inc. (RES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $389.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) will post $389.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for RPC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $364.17 million to $406.50 million. RPC reported sales of $427.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $439.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.54 million. RPC had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded RPC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded RPC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded RPC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. RPC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.81.

NYSE:RES opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.01. RPC has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $26.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RES. FMR LLC grew its holdings in RPC by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,540,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,324,000 after buying an additional 1,412,519 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in RPC by 539.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 938,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after buying an additional 791,299 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RPC by 4,461.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 585,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after buying an additional 572,532 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in RPC by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 759,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after buying an additional 395,831 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in RPC by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,473,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,803,000 after buying an additional 302,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

