Ryder System, Inc. (R) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.17 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will announce sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.25 billion. Ryder System posted sales of $1.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year sales of $8.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.25 billion to $8.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $9.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.01). Ryder System had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on R shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Ryder System from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

In other Ryder System news, Director David G. Nord acquired 2,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $114,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,990 shares in the company, valued at $228,387.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Gleason sold 12,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $705,516.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ryder System by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Ryder System by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 38,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Ryder System by 4.3% in the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 32,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

R traded up $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.54. The company had a trading volume of 619,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.59. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $90.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as ancillary maintenance and fleet support services.

