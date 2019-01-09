SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.10 Per Share

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Stock analysts at Leerink Swann issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for SAGE Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, January 7th. Leerink Swann analyst M. Goodman forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the year. Leerink Swann has a “Underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Get SAGE Therapeutics alerts:

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.41) by ($0.22). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.97) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAGE. BidaskClub raised SAGE Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut SAGE Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $205.00 price target on SAGE Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.58.

SAGE stock opened at $129.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 2.62. SAGE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $195.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 622.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,466,000 after purchasing an additional 327,312 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 1,487.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after buying an additional 38,931 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 57.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,286,000 after buying an additional 70,962 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,977,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,092,169,000 after buying an additional 110,687 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 157.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 21,687 shares during the period.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate comprises brexanolone, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that has completed III clinical trials for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD).

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SAGE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.