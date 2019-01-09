Sappi (SPPJY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “SAPPI LTD -ADR is the world ‘s leading producer of coated fine paper. They hold major market shares in Europe, North America and Africa. They have customers in over 100 countries worldwide. Their manufacturing operations span eight countries on three continents. “

Get Sappi alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Sappi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th.

Shares of Sappi stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.65. 1,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,665. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Sappi has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $7.49.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. Sappi had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 5.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sappi will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sappi

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, paper pulp, and paper-based solutions to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, and Southern Africa. It offers graphic paper products that are used by printers in the production of books, brochures, magazines, catalogues, direct mail, newspapers, and other print applications; and packaging and specialty papers, which are used in the manufacture of soup sachets, luxury carry bags, cosmetic and confectionery packaging, boxes for agricultural products for export, and tissue wadding for household tissue products, as well as casting and release papers for fashion, textiles, automobile, and household industries.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sappi (SPPJY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sappi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sappi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.