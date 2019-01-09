Savannah Resources (SAV) Trading 7.8% Higher

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) traded up 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07). 638,294 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 548,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.10 ($0.07).
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Savannah Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Savannah Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Savannah Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Savannah Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 23.53 ($0.31).
Savannah Resources Company Profile (LON:SAV)
Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.
Featured Article: Swap
Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.