Scotiabank Reiterates “$75.00” Price Target for CSX (CSX)

Scotiabank set a $75.00 price target on CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 target price on shares of CSX and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CSX from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. CSX presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.12.

CSX stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.01. The company had a trading volume of 201,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,076,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. CSX has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $76.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. CSX had a net margin of 55.19% and a return on equity of 21.38%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

