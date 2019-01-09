Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Select Energy Services Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (WTTR)

Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Select Energy Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 2nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Urban now anticipates that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.30.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WTTR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Friday, October 5th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley set a $22.00 target price on shares of Select Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Select Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.91.

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $7.31 on Monday. Select Energy Services has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $755.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $396.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CAO Gary Gillette sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $212,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Select Energy Services by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Select Energy Services by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Select Energy Services by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. 56.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the unconventional oil and gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary hose; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

