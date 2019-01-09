SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (SSW) Upgraded at ValuEngine

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SSW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Seaport Global Securities set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Get SEASPAN CORP/SH SH alerts:

SSW stock opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SEASPAN CORP/SH SH will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 396,052 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 149,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 60.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,052 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 149,096 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 8.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,484,269 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,364,000 after acquiring an additional 115,796 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 221.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,411 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 26,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pecaut & CO. increased its position in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 14.5% in the third quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 396,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 50,300 shares in the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SEASPAN CORP/SH SH

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SEASPAN CORP/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEASPAN CORP/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.