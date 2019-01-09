Secure Trust Bank (STB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,157.40

Secure Trust Bank Plc (LON:STB)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,157.40 ($15.12) and last traded at GBX 1,162.50 ($15.19), with a volume of 5630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,175 ($15.35).

STB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,024 ($26.45) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Friday, December 7th.

In other Secure Trust Bank news, insider Paul Anthony Lynam bought 4,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,240 ($16.20) per share, for a total transaction of £49,748.80 ($65,005.62). Also, insider Michael Bruce Forsyth purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,486 ($19.42) per share, with a total value of £14,860 ($19,417.22).

About Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides retail banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Personal Lending, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

