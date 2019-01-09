SEI Investments (SEIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. SEI Investments posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 31.46%. The firm had revenue of $408.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SEIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut SEI Investments from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub lowered SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.83.

Shares of SEIC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.86. 11,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,203. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $42.27 and a 1 year high of $78.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 26th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $237,357.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Mcgonigle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $774,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 592,034 shares in the company, valued at $30,566,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 511,223 shares of company stock worth $27,124,902 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,422,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,003,388,000 after purchasing an additional 215,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,870,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,500,000 after purchasing an additional 485,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,234,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,767,000 after purchasing an additional 131,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,852,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,164,000 after purchasing an additional 41,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 30.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,134,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,940,000 after purchasing an additional 268,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

